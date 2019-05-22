A post on Twitter has scored a 28-year-old UK man his dream job.

Adam Koszary first rose to prominence for his witty social media campaigns for the Museum of English Rural Life in Berkshire, UK. The museum welcomes around 100 visitors a day and is closed on Mondays.

With the help of a long-dead Exmoor sheep - and a certain South African-born billionaire - Koszary now has a job as the social media manager of Tesla, with a reported salary of £75,000 ($146,000) a year.

look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/LzcQ4x0q38 — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 9, 2018

Koszary, who was due to start a social media role at The Royal Academy, announced this week he was in fact beginning work for Tesla.

He tweeted: "So I have more news. I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy. Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July."

Silicon Valley-based Tesla currently has 3.76 million Twitter followers, compared with the Reading museum's 133,000.

In his former role as 'Programme Manager and Digital Lead' for he museum, Koszary was reportedly paid a starting salary of £24,000-a-year ($46,000).



Koszary's tweets on behalf of the museum's official Twitter account started to gain traction last year, often juxtaposing the historic images with a quirky, modern-day take on the subject matter.

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., has hired the 28-year-old former museum worker. Photo / AP

One tweet in particular, showing a muscular-looking ram with the caption "Look at this absolute unit", went viral last year, amassing more than 110,000 likes and attracting the attention of Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Switched souls with The Museum of English Rural Lofe https://t.co/X41ZWc9sip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2019

So I have more news:



I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy.



Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July. — Adam Koszary (@AdamKoszary) May 21, 2019

Musk retweeted the post and then changed his profile picture to the robust sheep. The museum responded by changing its own profile picture to a head shot of Musk. It followed up by tweeting a picture of a sheep in space with the caption "maybe".

The rest is history.

in awe at the size of this lad. pic.twitter.com/iycPRPjyed — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 9, 2018

i wandered lonely as a cloud pic.twitter.com/0BVwyMR63R — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) June 26, 2018

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it but this is what peak performance looks like.#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/Cj7HofKpJT — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) August 22, 2018