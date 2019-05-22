A US man has been fired by his own father after he was caught on camera allegedly urinating on a memorial for a 9-year-old cancer victim.

Bruce Bellace was left with no option but to sack his own 23-year-old son, Bryan, from the family business, Bruce Bellace Plumbing and Heating.

"I had to remove him from employment," Bruce told the Press of Atlantic City.

"We apologised to the family … I'm sorry for his actions. I'm not proud of him."

Advertisement

Son Bryan was caught on snapchat urinating on the memorial in New Jersey for Christian Clopp, a young boy who died in February 2012 from a brain tumour.

Bruce was left red-faced with his son wearing the family's company shirt at the time of the incident.

Bryan Bellace said urinating on the memorial was a 'big mistake I made'. Photo / Facebook

Bryan was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief while the man filming was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

Making an emotional apology for his son's behaviour, Bruce said he feels responsible.

"Ultimately, it's my fault. Maybe we didn't teach him right."

Following the incident, Bryan revealed he was so drunk he didn't remember how he got to the park and can't recall peeing on Christian's memorial.

"It was a big mistake I made. I was intoxicated. I didn't know what I was doing at the time," he told ABC News on Monday.

"When I came to my senses the next day, I realised I made a huge mistake. I wish I could take it all back and make things right."

Bryan has since reached out to Christian's father on social media, issuing an apology and asking if he could call him to say sorry for his actions.

Talking to The Post, Christian's father took the high ground saying he hopes Bryan received the help they needed.

"There's obviously something very wrong in their lives that they have no regard to feelings or for the property of others."