A century-old waterfront Auckland property is back on the market, 12 months after being sold.

However, in the interim, the new owners of the derelict villa on St Marys Rd have managed to gain resource consent to demolish the 119-year-old property in the Westhaven Marina.

The house hit the headlines last year after the family who owned it finally relinquished the property after retaining it for 118 years.

The Murphy family paid £400 for the Auckland waterfront property, which now has neighbours that include Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

It went on to sell to its current owner - Virginia Clair Maxwell of Possum P Ltd - for $3 million.

The house has views out over the Waitemata Harbour and the Harbour Bridge.

Photos released in last year's marketing material were like taking a step back in time, with original furniture still in situ. It was later sold to an Auckland second-hand shop.

Descendant Peter Rossiter, 60, told the Herald at the time that he recalled seeing the clip-ons being added to the bridge from his bedroom window and watching his older brother, John, sit on the steamroller as road crews built what's now State Highway 1.

The interior of the home remains as it was more than 100 years ago. Photo / File

During their year-long ownership, the current vendors of 89 St Marys Bay Rd have managed to gain consent to demolish the property. Photo / File

Mars Realty agent Matty Ma today said the property was now on the market for 3.25m.

It was originally listed with four other properties owned by Maxwell - 83, 85 and 87 St Marys Bay Rd and a bare section at 35 London St.

However, the owner had decided to push on with the development of two homes at 83, 85 and 87 and sell the remaining two.

Ma said the two properties could be sold together, or if the price was right all five titles could be sold to the right buyer.

In the meantime, the derelict villa and the section were being sold separately, she said.

As well as getting demolition consent, the vendor had also "corrected historic zoning irregularities".

Ma said several groups had so far expressed interest in the property.

The red-roofed villa is on the bottom left of the photo and sits on a 865m2 property. A bare section behind it on London St is also for sale.

and also offers views out to the harbour.

However, it's not the only property on London St currently on the market.

Five houses down, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 25 London St is up for tender.

Kellands Real Estate has described the property as boasting "soaring stud, fresh white walls and a striking dark-stained Tasmanian oak floor" with multiple living areas and a "generously appointed kitchen with honed Chinese basalt bench tops will excite the most accomplished chefs".

The entire top floor is dedicated to the main suite while a self-contained studio occupied downstairs.