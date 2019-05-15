A Danish politician has found a rather unique way to reach his voters after taking out an advertisement space on the world's most popular porn-streaming site.

Shot-putter turned politician Joachim Olsen placed an ad on Pornhub in a bid to attract voters ahead of Denmark's general election.

The 41-year-old, who is a member of the centre-right Liberal Alliance party, confirmed he was responsible for the ad, saying "Yes, it's me on Pornhub", adding "You have to be where your voters are".

Olsen told Denmark's media that "election campaigns are serious... but there must also be some humour."

Advertisement

"You have to go out everywhere, and then we thought it might be fun to make an ad on Pornhub.

"Half of the internet is porn. And you have to be where the voters are. Also on a porn site."

In response to one Twitter user who claimed he was getting more attention than rival Rasmus Paludan, the founder and leader of the anti-immigrant party Hard Line, Olsen wrote: "There is no limit to how far I will go for the nation."

Denmark's Joachim B. Olsen, an Olympic shot putter turned politician, has caused a stir after taking out a campaign ad on a popular online porn site. Photo / Getty

He acknowledged that the ad had sparked outrage among some people, a consequence he described as inevitable.

According to the business's self-reported statistics, Pornhub receives 100 million visits every day and Denmark is the 28th highest source of traffic to the site. Nearly three-quarters of its Danish users are men.

The June 5 elections are being held on schedule at the end of the parliament's four-year term.