Contributors to the Remarkables Ski Area, Alison's Pantry, New Zealand real estate and winemaking make up the list of 10 New Zealand entrepreneurs announced as inductees into this year's Business Hall of Fame.

The list includes eight living inductees (John and David Bayley, Bernie and Kaye Crosbie, Sir John Davies, Jane Hunter, Sir Noel Robinson and Mark Waller) along with two posthumous laureates (John Ballantyne and Samuel Nichol).

Real Estate

John and David Bayley have been partners in real estate company Bayley's for more than 46 years. John, along with his parents Graham and Pam Bayley, founded the company in 1973 from their family home in South Auckland. Today, Bayley's supports a franchise network and hundreds of community groups, schools and sports teams and charities, including the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

Food

Bernie and Kaye Crosbie established multi-million-dollar business Profile Foods from a garage in Hamilton's Darley Street in 1984. The business since then has progressively progressed through the acquisition of brands Alison's Pantry, Value Pack, MotherEarth and Flemings and Donovans, exporting to 16 countries.

The duo have also have supported a wide variety of philanthropic interests including the Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Hangar and the Neuro Research Charitable Trust – currently raising in excess of 1.4m for Parkinson's research.

Tourism

Sir John Davies is the owner of Trojan Holdings – the family investment company that owns tourism assets Coronet Peak, Remarkables and Mt Hutt ski fields, as well as the Routeburn Guided Walk and Milford Walk.

Davies has invested heavily in the Queenstown area and has been a contributor to conservation projects where his company is involved. He is also the lead funder for the Queenstown Event center, the Sir John Davies Oval.

Winemaking

Known as the "first lady of New Zealand wine", Jane Hunter has been managing director of Hunter's Wines since 1987 after the death of her husband who established the company in 1979.

Hunter has led the company to outstanding local and international success as one of New Zealand's ground breaking premium wine labels. She has served on the New Zealand 2000 Task Force, the New Zealand Wine Company Board, the board of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and Plant and Food Research Board.

Manufacturing and commercial

Sir Noel Robinson has been developing manufacturing and commercial properties since 1970 when he founded Robinson Industries. He also developed Highbrook Business Park and Paraparaumu Airport.

After his retirement in 1999, Robinson became active in philanthropy around the Manukau region. He is chairman of the Sir Woolf Fisher Charitable Trust, Trustee of the John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation, chairman of the Auckland Airport Community Trust and founder and chairman of the Second Nature Charitable Trust that built and runs the Wero Whitewater Park and the Vodafone Events Centre.

Healthcare and governance

Mark Waller was formerly chief executive and managing director of Ebos Group – an Australian marketer, wholesaler and distributor of healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical products. Waller was CEO from 1987 to 2014 and grew the business a minor player competing against large multinationals to the most valuable player in the Trans-Tasman public healthcare space, increasing revenue from $8 million to over $7 billion.

Waller is now chairman of the Ebos board, a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Retailing

Late John Ballantyne established retail company Ballantyne and Co which continues to operate Ballantyne's department stores in Christchurch and Timaru. Upon his retirement he became a farmer at Ruapuna. He was remembered as an earnest, humble and upright Christian. He donated to numerous charities throughout his lifetime including the Durham Street Methodist Church where he was a Trustee, Circuit Steward, Bible Class and Sunday School Teacher.

Merchandise

Samuel Nichol was a prominent businessman in the Southland area, whose business skills were critical to the establishment of Bluff and Invercargill during the 1800s. Through his development of the railway between Invercargill and Bluff, as well as his ventures in whaling, shipping and coal hauling through the Nichol Brothers company.

Nichol fundraised for the development of Bluff harbor and the Southland region's infrastructure, and in doing so, Bluff became a thriving commercial centre.

