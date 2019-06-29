Trade Me fraudster who used several aliases to convince people he was a legitimate car dealer has also been linked to scams in Florida and Mexico. Sam Hurley reports.

A serial online con-man has been jailed for scamming car-buyers out of nearly $100,000 in a used car sales ruse.

Richard Wallace was jailed on Friday for two years and eight months for what the judge called a "sophisticated" scam targeting Trade Me users.

Wallace - who has used several aliases and previously gone on the run - faced 22 charges of obtaining by deception and pleaded guilty just a few days before he was due to go to trial.

He had hoodwinked 18 Trade Me customers to part with a total of $95,400 by claiming to be a legitimate

