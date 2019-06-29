On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Other names which have been linked to Wallace include Ricardo Wallacia and Allan Marble.
Wallace's ex-wife lives in Florida and at an earlier hearing the court heard she could advance him $25,000 to help pay back his victims.
At Wallace's sentencing, however, it soon became apparent the promised $25,000 simply wasn't there.
"Not good enough," Judge Eddie Paul said shaking his head.
In what seemed like a desperate bid to avoid prison, Wallace claimed through his lawyer that he had $15,000 in a bank account which could be made immediately available.
But Judge Paul rebutted: "I don't engage in horse-trading."
Wallace has repaid some of the stolen funds but $88,450 was still owed, the court heard.
The judge ordered the remaining amount be repaid to the victims.
A pre-sentence report said Wallace accepts responsibility for his offending but does lay some of the blame on others. He also, in part, blamed his stage four cancer.
However, Judge Paul said although he was sympathetic to Wallace's condition, illness could never provide an excuse for criminality.
"It will be for the Parole Board to determine when you are no longer an undue risk to the community," Judge Paul said.
After being arrested in April 2017 following an appearance on the Police Ten 7 TV show, Wallace went on the run while on bail.
Police again required the public's help in finding the fraudster in October last year before he was arrested and back before the courts in November.
Trade Me's head of trust and safety George Hiotakis told the Herald on Sunday that "you'd be a mug to do anything dodgy on Trade Me".
"You leave deep electronic footprints on our site which can be tracked," he explained.
The online trading site has a team of 36 people who monitor it around the clock for scams or untoward behaviour.
"They work hard to stop a large number of illegal activities before they get anywhere near our members," Hiotakis said.
"There are a very small number that get through though and we ask our members to report anything they think is weird and we'll take a look."
Hiotakis said the type of scam Wallace perpetrated was rare with the vast majority of vehicle trades occurring without a hitch, but he said there were some things Trade Me users needed to watch out for.
"If the deal seems too good to be true then it probably is," he said.
"A seller should not require a deposit to import the item. Don't provide your contact details until the listing has closed, don't send money overseas - Trade Me members are required to have a New Zealand bank account."
Netsafe estimates about $12 million is the cost of online scams in New Zealand every year, the court heard at Wallace's sentencing.