Takapuna has the fastest growing median house prices in Auckland, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

For the six months ending March 2019, 67 houses were sold in Takapuna at a median house price of $1.3 million, up 30 per cent up on the same time last year when 83 houses were sold at an average price of $1m.

The rise of Takapuna house prices bucks the trend of that happening on the North Shore, and there are big drops for traditionally popular suburbs such as Parnell (down 20.8 per cent) and Kohimarama (down 21 per cent).

"Takapuna often ranks highly in terms of popularity but, given the cooling house price growth which has been recorded on Auckland's North Shore recently, the latest figures may come as a surprise to some," says REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell.

Median house prices in Onehunga were the second-fastest growing with a median house price of $925,000 on 127 sold houses. This was up 19.4 per cent on the same time last year ($775,000).

Morningside came in at third with a median house price increase of 18.9 per cent, with prices jumping from $841,300 to just over $1m.

Glen Innes was one of the surprise suburbs on the fastest-growing list with a median price increase of 12.9 per cent, jumping from $890,000 to $1.005m.

"As for Glen Innes, the Tamaki Regeneration programme is likely to have played a part in the significant price growth there as the community continues to see a number of new houses being built and the promise of a more attractive and sustainable place to live for existing and new residents of the area," said Norwell.

Mount Albert experienced the largest drop, with median house prices falling 31.2 per cent to below $1m. In the six months ending March 2019, 112 houses were sold in Mount Albert at a median house price of $805,250, while 107 houses were sold at an average of $1.17m the same time last year.

Median house prices in Royal Oak also fell below the $1m mark from $1.16m to $865,000 – down 25.4 per cent.

OneRoof.co.nz editor Owen Vaughan says: "The REINZ data and research OneRoof.co.nz published earlier this month shows some Auckland suburbs are more vulnerable than others - with OneRoof's figures showing the average house sales price in Mission Bay, Kingsland, Whenuapai and Hillsborough coming below their 2017 CV.

"Much of Auckland has stayed steady, though, with houses selling at or above CV in the 12 months to March. Although we can expect to see more of these monthly price fluctuations, for the most part Auckland's property market will remain flat for the next 12 to 24 months."

On Auckland's North Shore, median house prices in Long Bay fell 24.8 per cent from $1.58m to $1.18m, while in Albany they fell 20.5 per cent from $837,000 to $665,500.

Popular central locations such as Parnell (-20.8%), Mount Eden (-20.1%), Herne Bay (-17.2%) and Freemans Bay (-17%) all suffered significant drops.

"Seeing some of the central suburbs falling towards the bottom of the list doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Suburbs such as Mount Eden, Westmere and Herne Bay have been slowly declining in price for a while now," Norwell said.