An engineer who claims one of his colleagues repeatedly farted and waved his behind near him is seeking a payout of $1.8 million.

Melbourne man David Hingst claimed his supervisor Greg Short abused and farted on him during his time at an engineering firm between 2008 and 2009.

According to Hingst, his supervisor would "lift his bum and fart" in his direction which he claims resulted in depression, anxiety and physical injuries.

The case was taken to the Supreme Court last year, finding there was no bullying - but Hingst is now appealing the decision.

"I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows," Hingst said after the hearing.

"He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day."

The alleged victim also claimed Short made numerous threatening phone calls to him.

The Appeal Court, however, heard Hingst had called his colleague "Mr Stinky" and sprayed deodorant at him.

Hingst claims he didn't receive a fair hearing and says he felt under pressure from the Supreme Court justice Rita Zammit when questioning witnesses and felt the judge was biased.

The Court of Appeal judges will deliver their ruling on Friday.