Home buyers keen to escape the rat-race for a more tranquil lifestyle are spoilt for choice with luxurious magazine-style properties with pools, ponds and space for a pony on the market.

High-end properties within 40 minutes of Auckland, but with fresh air, space and plenty of land, are up for grabs, and most prospective buyers are city dwellers.

The instagram worthy outdoor area at Lotus Cottage in Matakana. Photo / Precision Real Estate

The stunning properties in Matakana and Dairy Flat don't come cheap: expected sale prices are upward of $2 million, but some have ongoing income or landbanking potential.

The bath-house at the Matakana property. Photo / Precision Real Estate

One Matakana lakeside property features an outdoor bathhouse with twin claw-foot tubs, white Peking ducks beside a lotus lily-filled pond, and a lake-house often booked out for photo shoots and advertisements.

Precision real estate agent Nicky White describes the property, set on a 9999m2 site, as an architectural beauty.

The picturesque home in Matakana features lotus-lilly filled pond. Photo / Precision Real Estate

The house also features a swimming pool, boardwalks, an orchard and olive grove.

The property, which has an asking price of $2,895,000, has income from "Lotus Cottage" a separate self-contained property listed on Airbnb.

Peking ducks lake-side at the Matakana resort style property. Photo / Precision Real Estate

White is also marketing a luxury property in Dairy Flat's "future urban" zone with the potential of a big return in years to come.

The character property on Postman Rd, Dairy Flat, with level land, mature trees and a five bedroom, three bathroom home has attracted film crews.

The stunning property on Postman Road in Dairy Flat. Photo / Precision Real Estate

"You could be in Italy with the gorgeous gardens, pool and character house," said White.

She said a wide variety of people, including plenty from Auckland, had viewed the property, seven minutes from Albany.

Horses at the stunning Dairy Flat property. Photo / Precision Real Estate

With council consent it could be subdivided into up to 25 sites when the zoning changes.

A nearby property, on 2.83ha in Dairy Flat, features an architecturally designed 1990s home in the industrial style, with a heated outdoor salt-water pool and established gardens.

The architectural home by the pond is future urban and could potentially be subdivided into 50 sections. Photo / Wallace and Stratton

With a current CV of $3.6m, the land is also earmarked "future urban" and could eventually be subdivided into 50 sections.

The industrial home features high ceilings, polished concrete and steel. Photo / Wallace and Stratton

"It is just stunning, and has a great entertaining area overlooking the pond and landscaped gardens," said real estate agent Ben Macky.

The home is close to a proposed town centre, on-ramp and park and ride.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said despite overall listings in Auckland falling in the past quarter there had been a significant increase in luxury properties sales.

"Lifestyle homes are a large part of this market and it is encouraging to see a variety of quality homes for sale in the city."