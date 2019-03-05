The avocado orchard on the lower slopes of Whatitiri Mountain. Photo / Supplied

One of Northland's biggest avocado orchards is up for sale.

The 20ha property at Poroti, west of Whangārei, is among the six biggest production blocks of its type in the district, and has been successfully cropping avocados for two decades.

Poroti and neighbouring Maungatapere contain Whāngarei's highest concentration of avocado and kiwifruit orchards due to the locations' rich fertile volcanic soil base and access to quality irrigation water.

The gently sloping, freehold orchard on Whatitiri Rd is planted with 2400 trees (Hass on Zutano rootstock), and has a five year average production record of 32,600 trays.

The property is fully planted with mature avocado trees in sheltered blocks, covering some 16.82ha, the balance of land made up of access tracks, headlands, orchard infrastructure, and buildings.

It goes to auction through Bayleys Whangārei at 1pm on March 13.

The orchard has an average four-year export pack-out result of more than 80 per cent, Bayleys' horticulture specialist Vinni Bhula said.

The first 10 blocks were planted in 1999, with the remaining six planted in 2001.

Irrigation comes from the Maungatapere Water Company which supplies water to more than 1500ha of land within the scheme's boundaries.

The Maungatapere Water Company scheme draws water from the Poroti Springs, the Wairua River, and the Maunu dam.

The avocado orchard's eight shares in the scheme provides 3096 cubic metres of water annually.

Buildings in the package include a brand-new designer 'off grid' large four-bedroom home with a solar-power system, 20,000 litre water tank and UV filtration system.

There are also large implement sheds, one including a staff lunch room, office and storage, shower and toilet facilities.

New Zealand has around 1400 commercial avocado growers and avocados are the third largest fresh fruit export from New Zealand.

Northland avocado growers supplied 1.1 million trays of fruit for export in 2017/18.

While that was 27 per cent down on the previous year, it was the largest regional contribution in New Zealand.

According to Northland Regional Council Economic Quarterly report, December 2018, Northland growers earned more than $43 million in 2017/18, down from $53m in 2016/17, but assuming the national average "orchard gate" return was received.