Kiwibank has for the second time upped their donation limit to its 'I AM HOPE' social media fundraiser, now to $100,000, after the number of Facebook users changing their profile pics skyrocketed.

This afternoon, Kiwibank announced it would double its previous fundraising cap of $50,000 to the mental health charity of newly crowned 2019 New Zealander of the year Mike King.

At launch, the bank pledged to donate a dollar to the Gumboot Up NZ fund for every Kiwi who added the frame to the profiles. Its very first donation limit was $20,000.

However, as of noon today the number of Kiwis who had the 'I AM HOPE' image was over 185,000.

Gumboot Friday, set to occur on April 5, has been created by King to help raise funds for his I Am Hope charity, which is committed to giving young Kiwis access to free counselling services.

Kiwibank CEO Steve Jurkovich said their most popular social media campaign ever had begun from just three promotional posts, and had since reached two million people.

"It's a clear message that this is something New Zealanders care deeply about," Mr Jurkovich said.

"Ultimately, success is funding the work required to make a real difference, especially for our children.

"Mental health issues impact so many of us, our families and our friends. We encourage other businesses to also do what they can – it doesn't have to be a big amount, but whatever they can donate, it will all help. Together, we can make a real difference."

Add the frame to support #gumbootupnz Hey NZ, when we kicked off this profile frame we had an ambitious goal of 20K shares and we’ve been BLOWN AWAY by your support. So... the new challenge is 50,000 FRAMES FOR $50,000... Keep sharing! Click here to try the frame: http://bit.ly/2IpIGEf Posted by Kiwibank on Tuesday, 19 February 2019

Kiwibank, reported a half-year profit of $62 million earlier this week, has come in for flak on social media for capping the amount it would donate to the cause this week.

However, despite the fluctuating caps to Kiwibank's donation amount, many social media uses praised the bank.

"They're not obligated to donate more. How about everyone who used the frame donates $1? Boom. $185,000 plus $50,000," one Facebook user posed.

Another reflected: "I think people should be focused on the fact that Kiwibank is backing this good cause, the put a limit on the amount of money they donated because let's face it we all have our limits."