Sky TV has revealed a series of sports deals ahead of new chief executive Martin Stewart taking the reins on Thursday.

All build on incumbent contracts.

The pay TV broadcaster has won rights to the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019, which it will screen in July.

All 60 games in the tournament, which will be hosted by Liverpool, will screen live on Sky Sport.

In a backhand dig at the insurgent Spark - which has so far offered only skimpy details of its streaming plans - Sky director of Sport Richard Last said, "Our viewers can rest easy knowing that our live broadcast will be received reliably anywhere in the country."

And International Netball Federation chief executive Clare Briegal struck a similar note, saying, "We know that we can rely on Sky to deliver our keystone event."

Sky has also extended its local rights to Indycar until 2021. The US motor racing series, featuring Kiwi Scott Dixon, was originally available to Sky subscribers via the broadcaster's ESPN deal. It will now move to Sky Sport.

Sky says it has also secured a three-year-extension of the FIM Superbike World Championship (2019-21) to go along with its 2018 extension of MotoGP.