Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said Thursday that he was the target of an extortion attempt by the National Enquirer, which he said threatened to publish embarrassing photos of him if he didn't halt his investigation into how the tabloid obtained private texts and photos between him and his mistress.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, said the Enquirer made the blackmail threat after he began looking into how the tabloid acquired text messages that revealed his relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor.

In a rare and revealing statement posted to the online publishing platform Medium, Bezos said the Enquirer wanted him to make a false public statement to the news media that Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, "have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AMI's coverage [of the affair] was politically motivated or influenced by political forces."

Bezos declined to do so.

Advertisement

Instead, Bezos published emails from Enquirer executives to a lawyer representing de Becker, including one in which top editor Dylan Howard appears to suggest that the Enquirer would publish revealing photos of Bezos and Sanchez.

"... In the interests of expediating [sic] this situation, and with The Washington Post poised to publish unsubstantiated rumors of The National Enquirer's initial report, I wanted to describe to you the photos obtained during our newsgathering," Howard wrote. He added, "It would give no editor pleasure to send this email. I hope common sense can prevail - and quickly."

In one email, Howard outlines a full list of the intimate photographs he has of Bezos. This inlcuded:

• A selfie of Bezos' face at what appears to be a business meeting.

• Sanchez's response — a photograph of her smoking a cigar in what appears to be a simulated oral sex scene.

• A shirtless Bezos holding his phone in his left hand — while wearing his wedding ring. He's wearing either tight black cargo pants or shorts — and his semi-erect manhood is penetrating the zipper of said garment.

• A full-length body selfie of Mr. Bezos wearing just a pair of tight black boxer-briefs or trunks, with his phone in his left hand — while wearing his wedding ring.

• A selfie of Bezos fully clothed.

• A full-length scantily-clad body shot with short trunks.

• A naked selfie in a bathroom — while wearing his wedding ring. Bezos is wearing nothing but a white towel — and the top of his pubic region can be seen.

• Sanchez wearing a plunging red neckline dress revealing her cleavage and a glimpse of her nether region.

• Sanchez wearing a two-piece red bikini with gold detail dress revealing her cleavage.

Bezos went on to say that, "Any personal embarrassment AMI could cause me takes a back seat because there's a much more important matter involved here," Bezos wrote. "If in my position I can't stand up to this kind of extortion, how many people can?"