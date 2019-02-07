A suspended Auckland real estate agent has been banned for life from ever being a member of any bowling club in New Zealand.

This comes off the back of a long-running saga involving the management of the Avondale Bowling Club.

A statement published yesterday on the Auckland Bowls Club website said that an investigation led by commissioner Gerard Hulst found that the way in which the club was managed had brought the sport into disrepute.

Location of bowling club. Image/File.

The independent judicial committee overseeing the matter ruled suspended real estate agent and former board member Aaron Drever never be admitted to membership of any bowling club or have any advisory role with the club in the future.

Drever is yet to respond to a request for comment.

A further six board members - Pat Bell, Keith Walker, Rhianne Tippett, Rachel Benge, Alfreda Williams, Dennis Estall and Peter Hunt - were also suspended indefinitely from serving on a board, committee or sub-committee of any bowling club within New Zealand. These individuals would, however, be allowed to remain members of their chosen club.

"The Auckland Bowls Board is pleased with the outcome of the hearing," said Auckland Bowls general manager Phil Vyver.

"We cannot allow clubs to be mismanaged in the way that Avondale Bowling Club has been in recent years.

"It is important that committee members of any club understand that they have significant responsibilities to run the club to the highest possible standards in all aspects of club governance and management."

Vyver said that he hopes this example reminds board members of clubs that they will be held accountable for their management.

The saga dates back to the 2016 sale of part of the land of the Avondale Bowling Club.

A police investigation into the matter found that the property changed hands twice in the same day in 2016 for a significant mark-up.

Drever, who has a five-year real estate suspension relating to eight charges, facilitated the sale at the time.

Aaron Drever facilitated a controversial sale of part of the Avondale Bowling Club. Photo/Brett Phibbs.

Last year, members of the Avondale Bowling Club voted to liquidate and sell the more than 100-year-old club following the controversies.

At the time of the sale, Vyver said it was "unfortunate" the historic club, first formed in 1912, would be closing its doors.

The circumstances relating to the sale of the Avondale have led to an amendment of the Auckland Bowls constitution, now requiring clubs to consult with Auckland Bowls before any general meeting being held to decide on any proposal, which involves changes to land ownership or major facility redevelopment.

Vyver said the aim of this change was to "bring Auckland Bowls closer to the clubs" to ensure they get the best advice before progressing with any decisions.

Vyver said that the sale of the club was still likely to go ahead this year