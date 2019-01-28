A woman is "giving away" her $2 million home and all you have to do is write a letter to be in with a shot.

Canadian Alla Wagner has to give up her luxury home after medical issues meant she needs to move location.

But instead of selling it for the estimated CAD$1.8m ($1.99m) price tag, she's decided to "gift" it to the person who writes the best 350-word letter on why they deserve to have it along with a CAD$26 entry fee.

The three-bedroom home features three bathrooms, a wine cellar and panoramic views of the surrounding Alberta mountains.

Wagner's left-field approach to selling was sparked after her home sat on the market for several months with no interested buyers.

With the properly valued at CAD$1.8m, Wagner needs more than 68,000 entries to reach the asking price.

Part of the terms and conditions states there is a no drive-by policy.

"There is a multitude of photos available online and through our social media, as well as a map of the area on Google Maps," she states.

"Please respect our small community and do not drive by the area of the home."

Wagner says she will post the most compelling stories on social media and allow the public to vote on who should feature in the finals before an independent panel of judges would decide on the winner.

Most viewers have praised Wagner for her idea, with some saying it could help change the life of one lucky family.

"The dream of owning a place like this to carry down to my children brings me to tears. I can see future grandkids sleeping over, running on the grounds. The story alone of the history of this house, carried onto another family warms my heart. I'm going to give it a shot. So respect Ms Wagner and her paying it forward to a lucky family," one person wrote.

"A creative way to sell your home in a tough market where the high end of real estate has been hit hardest," a sympathetic user added.

Entries are valid for the next three months.