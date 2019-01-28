A London woman says her luxurious apartment was ruined by "hundreds of drug-taking ravers" who rented her home from Airbnb.

Elisabeth Sterling gave a "softly spoken young lady" access to her £2.5 million (NZ$4.8 million) Kensington flat to host what she thought was a small group of women celebrating a pregnancy and an upcoming wedding.

The woman told The Sunday Mail she even bought prosecco and pink balloons for her guests to enjoy her home, which is lavishly styled with artworks by Andy Warhol and Picasso.

But the luxurious home was taken over by hundreds of partygoers high on nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, who abused Sterling and called her a "b**ch".

The police were called and, armed with a court order, kicked the drug-fuelled guests out.

"I feel violated," the host said. "I can't think of it without shaking. I consider myself a super hostess and always go the extra mile for my guests.

"Airbnb has been an easy way of earning money while I write a book, but this has shattered my trust — and my faith in my own judgment."

Sterling said she was charmed by the young guest, who called herself Kudzi.

"I was so touched I wanted to make their stay special," she told The Sunday Mail.

"When she came to get the key, Kudzi looked like butter wouldn't melt in her mouth. I was impressed by her softly spoken assurances that she would turn off any music by midnight.

"I took her on to the high street to buy pink nappies and candles — she didn't correct me when it was obvious that I thought it was a baby shower."

Sterling stays at the back of the apartment and was woken just after midnight by pounding dance music and hundreds of people partying in her home.

"I saw four well-dressed men smoking joints. I was confused because it was supposed to be just women inside. I asked what they were doing there and one said, "It's a surprise."

"I asked him to turn the music off, but it just kept getting louder. I was furious."

The flat-owner walked around to the main entry of the building which more resembled the front of a nightclub than a high-end home.

"I tried to get into the house, but I was jostled and threatened as I forced my way through," Sterling said.

"Three tall girls kept asking, 'Who are you, b**ch?' I shouted that I was the owner of the house."

Officers arrived but couldn't kick the partygoers out until a late-night court order gave them the power to remove the 120 people.

Police confirmed to The Metro they were called to the address in the early hours of January 20 following reports of a disturbance.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said they attended the property but the crowd was dispersed and no arrests were made.

Sterling said the guests caused thousands of dollars of damage through scratches on her resin floor and cigarette burns in the carpet.

Airbnb said in a statement provided to The Metro all hosts are covered by a guarantee of up to £758,000 (NZ$1.6 million) in damages.

"We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour, have suspended the guest from our platform while we investigate and are providing the host with our full support under our Host Guarantee," the statement said.

Airbnb are reportedly reimbursing the host for cleaning and damages.

