An Australian nightclub has been slammed after its owner told female staff members they have to wear low-cut tops and tight shirts or be sacked.

Female workers at the Amplifier Capitol in Perth were ordered by management to stop wearing male-specific T-shirts with a high neck and start wearing T-shirts with a scoop neck which revealed cleavage of some employees.

In a message to staff, David Heaton wrote: "As a condition of our employment, the team member is required to wear the uniform.

"If you don't feel comfortable in the uniform then you are welcome to find employment elsewhere."

This is the message owner David Heaton (left) delivered to staff. Photo / Facebook

Heaton was flooded with backlash, with one person writing: "It was a throwaway comment that sort of revealed what type of employer you are. You're only apologising because it went public and you look bad."

Following intense scrutiny on social media, Heaton has backtracked saying it was a "throwaway comment" and admitted it was inappropriate.

"This was a throwaway comment that I very much regret," Nine News reported Heaton saying.

"I would like to make clear that no staff have been, or will be, fired in relation to the uniform issue.

"I also respect the decisions of those who have departed the venue of their own volition in relation to this matter."

The club's owners have since backed down. Photo / Nine News

Heaton admitted the proposed changes shows his poor judgement and said he should have considered the implications such changes would have on female staff.

According to the nightclub, the men's style T-shirt is available to all staff members as well as a tighter women's T-shirt, and clothing cannot be baggy due to occupational health and safety risks.

Just days after the dress code incident, as many as three bands have cancelled gigs at the venue.

The band Storm The Sky described the owner's comments as sexist.

"This is blatant sexism and puts women at risk which is completely unacceptable and something we are vehemently against," the band told its 44,000 followers on Facebook.

"We do not tolerate any such behaviour and want nothing to do with Amplifier Capitol moving forward."