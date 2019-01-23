Volvo is recalling 180 vehicles in New Zealand after investigations identified that some may have small cracks inside one of the fuel lines in the engine department.

A spokesperson for Volvo Cars told the Herald the company is now contacting all affected customers by letter asking them to contact their nearest Volvo retailer without delay to have the issue amended.

"There are no reports alleging injuries or damages related to this issue. Volvo preventatively recalls the cars to avert any possible future problems," the spokesperson said.

The Swedish automaker is recalling approximately 219,000 cars worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The recall covers the Volvo V40, S60 and V60 and their Cross Country versions and the V70 and XC70, S80, XC60 and XC90 built in 2015 and 2016.

Volvo said the small cracks inside the fuel lines in combination with a pressurised fuel system may over time lead to fuel leakage in the engine compartment.

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Inflation remains stuck in neutral

23 Jan, 2019 10:54am
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Huawei arrest: US to push ahead with case against executive jailed in Canada

23 Jan, 2019 8:06am
5 minutes to read
BUSINESS

'Naked man in full view': Residents fume at life next to 9-level block

23 Jan, 2019 11:48am
5 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Mastercard hit with $963M fine for high EU card fees

23 Jan, 2019 6:58am
2 minutes to read