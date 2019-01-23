Volvo is recalling 180 vehicles in New Zealand after investigations identified that some may have small cracks inside one of the fuel lines in the engine department.

A spokesperson for Volvo Cars told the Herald the company is now contacting all affected customers by letter asking them to contact their nearest Volvo retailer without delay to have the issue amended.

"There are no reports alleging injuries or damages related to this issue. Volvo preventatively recalls the cars to avert any possible future problems," the spokesperson said.

The Swedish automaker is recalling approximately 219,000 cars worldwide.

The recall covers the Volvo V40, S60 and V60 and their Cross Country versions and the V70 and XC70, S80, XC60 and XC90 built in 2015 and 2016.

Volvo said the small cracks inside the fuel lines in combination with a pressurised fuel system may over time lead to fuel leakage in the engine compartment.