Described as a family bach, a 1940s wooden waterfront home on Waiheke Island has sold for just under $4 million.

Pristine water view from the deck. Source/OneRoof

Graham Wall Real Estate was marketing the modest weatherboard at Onetangi beach. Wall said the house was unusual because it had been relocated from Auckland so was much older than many of the other beachfront places there which were built in the 1960s and '70s.

The house is shown in the centre here. Source/OneRoof

The home has a 120sq m floor area, with decking facing the beach and had a rateable value of $3.95m two years ago. The 1163sq m, flat, corner site is north-facing and on Onetangi's premium street, The Strand, near eateries Charlie Farleys and The Boathouse. Homes have valuations from $3m up to $6m in the area.

Homes on Onetangi. Source/OneRoof

Auckland Council records list it as a "house and shed". The land was valued at $3.8m in mid-2017 and the home just $150,000.

Annual rates are $8290 at the three-bedroom home with off-street parking for one vehicle and a free-standing garage.

No internal photos of the home were shown in the real estate listing but it is understood to be in relatively original condition.

Wall advertised it as "The perfect forever family bach."





The property had been owned by a banking executive who lived in Auckland and used the property as a holiday home. It is not yet clear who the new owner is.

Quotable Value put Onetangi homes with a median value of $1.3m, making them some of the more expensive in the region. The median rent is $500/week. QV also records the latest sale as being January 12, 2015.

Cecelia and James Robinson of My Food Bag, the meal solutions business, have a bach on the waterfront close to the home and enjoy the attractions and lifestyle which the beachfront area offers them with their young family.

Homes further back from the beach have been selling for closer to $1.5m. Real estate agents are advertising a two-level home on Onetangi's Sea View Rd for $2.5m.