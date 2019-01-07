Food fans are in for a treat as the delivery service Uber Eats launches a variable charging system that could save Kiwi customers money.

Uber Eats has started a trial this week in Brisbane, where customers get a different delivery fee charge based on the distance between themselves and the restaurant — instead of having standard A$5 (NZ$6).

If the 12-week trial period is a success, changes to delivery fees should be rolled out to other cities in Australia and New Zealand.

"The new delivery fee will be transparent and enable customers to order their takeaway without hidden fees," Uber Eats head of operations in Australia and New Zealand, Matt Denman, told the Courier-Mail.

"When they open the app for a given restaurant the delivery fee will be clearly listed in the first screen of the app, so as you're choosing which restaurant to order from you will know in advance what the delivery fee will be."

Not only is the new system expected to lead to an increase in customers buying, but it's anticipated to change the way Kiwis pick their meals.

"'We expect that eaters will make decisions about where to order from based on what the delivery fee they see upfront is," Denman said.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats told the Herald: "These new delivery fees are being trialled for an initial 12-week trial period in Brisbane.

"We will then assess feedback from restaurant-partners and eaters before determining whether similar changes to delivery fees should be rolled out to other cities in Australia and New Zealand."