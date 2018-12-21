NZX-listed brewer Moa is buying one of New Zealand's largest bar and restaurant businesses - Savor - in a cash and share deal worth $13 million.

Moa said one of its key strategies was to ensure its brand could successfully access valuable on-premise venues across New Zealand.

"In recent months the business has secured three significant pourage deals and this acquisition further adds to meeting the objectives of this strategy," the company said in a statement.

Savor Group is an Auckland-based hospitality venture with a collection of bars and restaurants such as Ostro, Seafarers, Ebisu, Azabu, Fukuko and Las Vegas.

This week Savor Group extended its footprint, opening three new eateries and a central bar in Sanford's new Auckland Fish Market on North Wharf, next to what

will become the new Americas Cup village.

Moa expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings with a contribution of $3.6m EBITDA in its first full financial year.

The purchase price will be satisfied via a combination of 60 per cent cash and 40 per cent 40 Moa shares, to be issued at a 20-day volume weighted average price prior to settlement.

The parties have agreed to an additional payment of $5.4m payable in 12-24 months' time if mutually agreed growth strategies are delivered.

This payment will also be satisfied by the 60/40 formula.

Moa shares were at 41c in early afternoon trading, giving the company a market cap of $24.7m. The stock is down 25.45% of the year. The money-losing brewer says it is on track to break even in six-months.