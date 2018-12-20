Health supplements seller GO Healthy New Zealand Ltd has been charged with allegedly misleading consumers by claiming its products were "made in New Zealand".

A Commerce Commission investigation allegedly found key ingredients in the majority of its products were imported.

The charges relate to GO Healthy advertising that has appeared since 2014 across a variety of media, including posters and other in-store advertising materials, magazine advertisements, billboards, websites, social media, and national television ads.

The Commission made no further comment as the matter is before the court.

