Genesis has been confirmed as the official energy sponsor for Emirates Team New Zealand in the lead up to the America's Cup.

This appointment sees the company repeat its role as the chosen sponsor, following its initial appointment in 2003.

As part of the new deal, the team's base on Halsey St will be renamed "The Emirates Team New Zealand Base – powered by Genesis".

Emirates Team New Zealand is currently designing its first 75-foot foiling monohull, employing over 70 engineers, designers boat builders and sailors.

Advertisement

As part of the sponsorship deal, Emirates Team New Zealand and Genesis will be working together to raise awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs at Kiwi schools in the lead up to the America's Cup defence.

Genesis | Emirates Team New Zealand We're the official Energy Partner of Emirates Team New Zealand! ⛵💡👏 Posted by Genesis on Thursday, 13 December 2018

"While Emirates Team New Zealand sailors are the focus of the team on the water, they rely on engineers, scientists and boat builders to ensure their boat is the best on the water," said Marc England, CEO of Genesis.

"STEM subjects can be incredibly exciting and we want to show kids that technology coupled with creative minds can make things happen."

Members of Emirates Team New Zealand and the Genesis School-gen team will tour schools with the America's Cup to inspire future leaders and innovators in these fields by showcasing the many roles that go into bringing the impressive vessel to life.