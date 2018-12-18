Gull has brought some much-needed Christmas cheer to Kiwi motorists by slashing 20c of all fuel grades until lunchtime tomorrow.

The drop will see petrol at prices some punters never thought they'd see so soon after fuel skyrocketed to more than $2.30 a litre two months ago.

Gull spokesperson Rohan Mehta accepted it had been a "rollercoaster ride" with oil prices reaching record highs recently but said the company now wanted to pass on some savings.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride this year with oil prices reaching record highs. They're easing off just in time for Christmas, so we're passing on the savings.

Advertisement

"As Kiwi motorists look forward to a much-awaited Christmas break, Gull would love for their customers to have a little extra to spend on themselves, their family and friends."

Santa's here again! 🎅 One more special announcement! Kia Ora Gull friends! Make sure you wait until tomorrow to fill up because it's going to be a super-duper-Santa-special DISCOUNT DAY! Didn't I tell you I had one more trick up my sleeve? 😉 💲: Check back at 6am tomorrow for the super-duper discount ⏰: From 7am Weds 19 Dec until 12pm midday Thurs 20 Dec 📍: All fuel grades. All Gull sites ➡️ https://bit.ly/2BEUbCF No flashy loyalty cards. No minimum spend. Fuel without the faff. #VolumeUp #SantasShout #HoHoHauora #FuelYourMission #DiscountDay Posted by Gull New Zealand on Tuesday, 27 November 2018

In Auckland, Gull Hobsonville will be offering the cheapest price with $1.827 for Regular 91, while Gull Atiamuri has the lowest price outside of Auckland with $1.657. Te Kuiti has the cheapest diesel at $0.997 per litre.

Gull Whitikahu, northeast of Hamilton, is selling its fuel for $1.76 per litre, while Gull Norton Rd, Hamilton, is $1.75.

The cheap price kicked off at 7am today and will continue until midday Thursday.

"Let's all raise a toast to these lower fuel prices and enjoy the summer holiday. Here's wishing everyone a very safe and a Merry Christmas, from the entire Gull family."

At all Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island, average prices will see Regular 91 drop to $1.830, Force 10 [98] $1.980 and Diesel $1.240.