If the KFC scented candle wasn't enough to fill people's home with the finger-lickn' good aroma, the fast food company has now introduced firelogs that smell like its chicken.

KFC is selling the limited edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for US$18.99 (NZ$27.66) in the United States.

The fast food company worked with Enviro-Log to create "the ultimate winter necessity".

"The smell of the Colonel's Original Recipe fried chicken is unmistakable and may result in a craving for fried chicken ... attracting bears or neighbours who are hungry," the fast-food chain said in a statement.

According to the item description, the KFC logs are made with 100 per cent recycled materials and can burn up to three hours.

"The material is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken," the statement said.

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC US chief marketing officer, said in a statement: "At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken.

"Now, this winter we're bringing all the things we love - family, friends and fried chicken - together around the fire with our scented firelog."

Though it's currently Summer in New Zealand, hopefully the amazing product is introduced here to warm our homes (and our noses) in winter.