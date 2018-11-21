North Island travellers are set to get a new, low cost, express bus service just in time for the holidays.

Skip, launched by InterCity Group, will offer affordable travel between Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua and Wellington, with fares as low as $5.

John Thorburn, InterCity Group chief executive, said Skip would bring Kiwis a new way of travelling.

"We think it's pretty important that people have choice when it comes to travelling around our country. Skip brings Kiwis a new way of travelling – offering cheap travel on an express bus service," Thorburn said.

The long-distance bus service will offer both comfort and modern facilities like free WiFi.

Being an express service, Skip will have limited stops meaning riders will arrive at their destinations much faster.

"Skip's another option for people who want low cost, efficient transport, but also a comfortable ride with modern facilities like free WiFi," Thorburn said.

More cities are expected to be added as demand grows.

The service will be a welcome one for many budget travellers after ManaBus and Naked Bus ceased operations in July.