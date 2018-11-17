The former mansion home of New Zealand motorsport legend Bruce McLaren is on the market for NZ$3.65 million.

The Auckland-born race car driver, designer and engineer built the Georgian-style stately home in the historic county of Surrey outside London in the late 1960s at the height of his global stardom.





McLaren moved to England in 1958 as a 21-year-old after winning the Driver to Europe racing scholarship.

Bruce McLaren built the Georgian-style stately home in the historic county of Surrey outside London in the late 1960s at the height of his global stardom. Photo / Supplied

His future wife Patty soon followed him to the UK and in 1959 McLaren became the youngest winner of a Grand Prix while driving for the famous Cooper marque.

They married in Patty's hometown of Christchurch in 1961 and daughter Amanda was born four years later – all the while McLaren's racing and car designing career was flourishing on the world's biggest motorsport stage.

After years living in modest rental accommodation in the London suburb of Surbiton, the McLarens built a large, six-bedroom family dream home in Burwood Park, Walton-on-Thames in Surrey.

The 2964 sq ft house has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and stately reception area. Photo / Supplied

Completed in 1967, the private estate was called "Muriwai" - a nod to where McLaren won his first hillclimb race aged just 15 at the wheel of an Austin Ulster.

The McLarens had "Muriwai" painted in a special white with blue flecks, with deep blue shutters, to remind them of the light at Muriwai Beach, west of Auckland.

McLaren was just 32 when he died testing one of his own Can-Am cars at the Goodwood Circuit in England on June 2, 1970.

The mansion last changed hands in 1986 when it was sold for NZ$500,000. Now, it's advertised with a 'guide price' of NZ$3.65 million. Photo / Supplied

"Muriwai was always special to my father; the exotic name as much as the house," said daughter Amanda last year when McLaren Special Operations (MSO) released the "Muriwai White" 570S Spider supercar.

Muriwai last changed hands in 1986 when it was sold for NZ$500,000.

Now, it's being advertised on upmarket estate agency Savills with a "guide price" of NZ$3.65m.

"A charming detached family home located in the sought-after Burwood Park private estate," the listing says.

The 2964sq ft house has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large entrance hall that leads to the "principle reception rooms" and an elegant curved staircase.