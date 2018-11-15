Auckland drivers may suffer no longer as Gull has cunningly cut fuel prices in the midst of the New Zealand fuel tax wrangle.

It's been weeks since petrol has been seen under $2.20 per litre for 91 octane, however West Aucklanders have shared their delight as they pulled up at Gull stations to find a substantial drop in prices.

Last night, a member on the Swanson/Ranui Community page on Facebook posted a photo of the Swanson Rd Gull station advertising 91 at $2.11 per litre.

"We just filled up at 8.15pm through the speed lane. The other lanes are $2.17, speed lane is $2.11," the customer said.

A woman later commented the speed-lane price was still the same this morning.

"Thanks for the heads up," she told the original poster.

Other Kiwis claimed the prices were the same at the Gull on Henderson Valley Rd.

According to the app Gapsy, The BP and Mobil along Swanson Rd is $2.27 per litre for 91 revealing a 16 cents difference.

Many commented on their excitement for slashed prices and tagged others to urgently fill up their cars.

"Hopefully it keeps going down, I heard oil prices are dropping internationally," one person said.

"Better fill both beasts," another said, tagging a friend.

"Go straight to the petrol station," a woman told her partner.

In another post on the Te Atatu South community page, an excited poster claimed Gull were undercutting the usual suspects by 18 cents a litre for 91.

Many commented on the cheap deals they saw while driving around West Auckland.

One said 98 is $2.30 a litre at the Sel Peacock Dr Gull in Henderson, with a woman saying she paid $2.15 a litre for 91 at the same station.

Another said the self-service price for 98 is $2.24 a litre at Gull on Rosebank Rd, Avondale.

Figures collated from pricewatch.co.nz by economist Sam Warburton reveals that after July 1 - the start date for the tax - the average price of 91 in Auckland jumped from $2.13 to $2.24 a litre.

Z Energy spokesperson Sheena Thomas said "to date, by and large, most of our sites have maintained close to the initial 11.5 cents per litre added on 1 July."

Thomas could not rule out the possibility of the price spreading, saying that "over time the fuel tax could get competed away in Auckland. Whether or not this becomes the case in future is not something we can predict."