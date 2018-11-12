Harcourts chief executive Chris Kennedy has resigned from the role.

Kennedy will finish up as New Zealand CEO with the real estate company at the end of the year after 25 years with Harcourts and four years as CEO.

Harcourts business partnership manager Emma Revell said Kennedy would look at other opportunities available within the company in the New Year.

"Chris has given this resignation a huge amount of thought over the last few months but has decided he wants a break from the current leadership role. He will begin to look at new opportunities within Harcourts in the New Year," Revell said.

The company will begin looking for a new CEO in coming weeks, she said.

"Chris has played an integral role in the growth and success of Harcourts throughout New Zealand," Revell said.

Kennedy first joined Harcourts' corporate team as an auctioneer in Christchurch and then went on to become the Christchurch business development manager after selling his Harcourts business in Dunedin.

He later moved to Auckland to become national auction manager before accepting the appointment of CEO.

Revell said Kennedy had put "enormous effort, energy and passion" into the role.