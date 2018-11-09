America's two trillion-dollar tech giants have inked a new deal that will see Apple sell a selection of its latest products on Amazon.

The deal means Apple's iPhone XR, XS and XS Max will be available on Amazon, as well as iPads and the Apple Watch, according to CNBC.

The new deal will take effect on Amazon sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and India.

As part of the agreement, independent sellers of Apple products on Amazon will have their listings removed after January 4, 2019, and will need to apply for authorisation through Apple, CNBC reports.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company "is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want. We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally."

An Apple spokesperson said, "We're working with Amazon to improve the experience for Apple customers on their site and we look forward to those customers having another great way to buy iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and more."

The two companies haven't always played nice, however.

Until last year, Amazon and Apple were in a standoff over Apple TV, which the e-commerce giant stopped selling on its site in 2015.

Apple wanted its product sold on Amazon, while Amazon wanted Apple to add its Prime Video streaming app to the device.

But now the Amazon Prime Video app can be found on Apple TVs, which is also being stocked again on its website.