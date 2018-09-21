Fast food chain Subway is to launch a range of new menu items in its restaurants across Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, it will discontinue some of its traditional offerings.

The new selection will be rolled out at all 1600 Subway restaurants across Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year, News Corp Australia reports.

The 26 new choices include different types of cheeses, meats, sauces, breads, spices, and salad items, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Among them are leg ham, crumbled feta, sun-dried tomato, smashed falafel, cranberry relish, and seeded mustard.

Scrapped traditional menu items include seafood, honey oat bread, Old English cheese, thousand island dressing, and tomato sauce.

Carrots and pickles were also planned to be scrapped, but have been returned.

Subway recently trialled its new menu at 100 of its outlets.

"Overwhelmingly the feedback has been positive," Subway's Australia and New Zealand country director Geoff Cockerill told News Corp Australia.

However, customers complained about the removal of carrots and pickles from the menu.

Subway Australia conducted polls on its Facebook asking whether or not pickles and carrots should return to the menu.

The majority of poll participants voted for the items to return.

So Subway returned pickles and carrots to its menu.

"Early on we made the choice to take carrots and pickles out, but halfway through we put them back in," Cockerill told News Corp Australia.

Subway Australia's Facebook page has been bombarded with complaints about the removal of other particular items from the menu.

"No beetroot. No carrot. No pickles. No iceberg lettuce. You can trial it all you like, but getting rid of the majority of salad and cheese items that actually make a salad sandwich is ridiculous," wrote commenter Lisa.

"BRING BACK FLAT BREAD," wrote commenter Anastasia.

In response to the announcement of carrot's and pickle's return to the menu, commenter Marcus wrote, "What about Old English cheese seriously."

Many of the new menu items will be locally-sourced, Cockerill told News Corp Australia.

He also said panini sandwiches, signature wraps and salads are being trialled in 50 restaurants.

They will be introduced to all the other restaurants early next year.