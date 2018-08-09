Water filter company Kiwipure has pleaded not guilty to eight charges brought by the Commerce Commission over its water filter claims.

The Commerce Commission alleges Kiwipure made unsubstantiated claims about the benefits and ability of its water filters to soften water.

Claims by Kiwipure include benefits that consumers could expect from using soft water its filteration systems create, such as "no scum build-up", "use less washing powder" and "no scale build-up in hot water systems and pipes saves electricity and maintenance".

It also claimed that its water filters could reduce the severity of skin conditions such as eczema and dermatitis, including on its Facebook page.

The eight charges were filed in the Auckland District Court under the Fair Trading Act and relate to claims made between February 2015 and May 2018 on Kiwipure's website, to customers and in promotional materials such as on social media.

The Herald has approached Kiwipure for comment.

Under the Fair Trading Act, businesses must have reasonable grounds for making a claim at the time that the claim is made.

The commission said it could not comment because the matter was before the court.

Kiwipure began selling its household water filtration systems, which use magnets to alter the properties of water, in 2011.