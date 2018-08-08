The Reserve Bank has kept its official cash rate (OCR) steady at 1.75 per cent, where the bank expects it to remain until 2020.

The bank's statement prompted a fall in the New Zealand dollar.

Governor Adrian Orr said the bank's next move could be up or down.

"While recent economic growth has moderated, we expect it to pick up pace over the rest of this year and be maintained through 2019," he said.

Advertisement

Robust global growth and a lower New Zealand dollar exchange rate will support export earnings, he said.

"At home, capacity and labour constraints promote business investment, supported by low interest rates," he said.

"Government spending and investment is also set to rise, while residential construction and household spending remain solid," he said.

There were some "welcome" "early signs of core inflation rising.

Inflation will increase towards 2 per cent over the projection period as capacity pressures bite, Orr said.

"This path may be bumpy, however, with one-off price changes from global oil prices, a lower exchange rate, and announced petrol excise tax rises expected," he said.

Orr said the bank would keep the OCR "at an expansionary level" for a considerable period to contribute to maximising sustainable employment and maintaining low and stable inflation.

By 9.10 am the New Zealand dollar was trading at US67.16c, down from US67.50c before the 9 am release time.

The OCR has been on hold since November 2016.