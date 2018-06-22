A German designed high-tech car stacking system in a new development is a residential first that promises to solve apartment parking woes, according to the realtor.

As well as beautiful design elements including gold tiles in the foyer and a stunning art deco-style spiral staircase, the new Oasis Apartments on the edge of Myers Park have a super-practical space-saving car stacker in the basement that allows twice the number of parks as similar builds.

Drivers pull into a secure garage, leave their car, enter the foyer and at the touch of a button the car is lowered into the basement and placed in its allocated spot.

When the car is needed another button is pushed, the machine collects the car and minutes later it is returned to the garage - conveniently facing the road.

The same technology has been used in two large commercial buildings in the city and Parnell but not in apartments before now.

"It takes away all the risk of dents and dings and theft and means we have been able to provide twice the number of carparks for this building," said Virgil Roberts of Fresh Realty.

"Some of the apartments have two car parks each, which would have been impossible with a traditional carpark."



Carparking in Auckland city is in short supply - and expensive. Last year a single carpark in an apartment building near Britomart sold for $265,000.

Car stacking system at the Parnell Geyser building. Photo / Max Build

Roberts said most of the owners of the 14 apartments already sold are baby boomers who are downsizing, still enjoy "lattes and whiskey" and want something different from living in the 'burbs.

It's exactly what the refurbished St Kevin's Arcade and nearby Karangahape Rd provide.

"People still need their cars to get around but there is also a heck of a lot to do within walking distance," Roberts said.

"They want the buzz of the city but once you get up into the apartment it is by the park, it's sunny and it is really quite serene."

Virgil and Fay Roberts of Fresh Realty loved the development so much they are keeping two apartments they have combined to double the floor space.

And the couple, who own a colour-filled home nearby, made sure everything at Oasis had a point of difference.