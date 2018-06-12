Auckland City Hospital, TVNZ's headquarters, the high-rise waterfront PwC Tower and more than 5000 city apartments are clad in a combustible aluminium composite panel with a flammable polyethylene core but an Auckland Council's building boss says that does not mean the buildings are unsafe.

Council building consents general manager Ian McCormick said although his organisation had released the list of 116 buildings with ACP cladding, all had other fire protection measures which meant they were not dangerous.

Of the 116 ACP-clad buildings, 25 have Grenfell-like polyethylene cores. A fire last year at Grenfell Tower in London killed more than 70 people.

The Spencer on Byron Hotel in Takapuna is on an Auckland Council list of 116 ACP-clad buildings.

Asked about a number of Grafton hospital buildings which appeared on the list, he said: "We looked at all the buildings and consider the types of occupants and number of occupants and a whole lot of other factors to determine if they are safe and we decided that as a result, those buildings are not dangerous."

A TVNZ spokesperson said the business was aware the Auckland headquarters had the panel but the council's advice was "that our building is safe and our fire protection systems are fit for purpose".



Less than 1 per cent of the exterior cladding surface had ACP, limited to the exterior cladding of the central lift tower, she said.

"We've engaged consultant experts to provide us independent advice and we'll take remedial action if that's what's recommended," the spokesperson said.

McCormick said the council examined consent data to identify the building claddings "and in some cases we asked the suppliers and distributors but some are no longer around so we assumed it was ACP PE. We're aware the major distributors and suppliers have not been supplying for this purpose for many years," he said of building claddings. "That product is used for things like signs."

TVNZ says the council's advice is that its building is safe and fire protection systems are fit for purpose. Photo / Doug Sherring

McCormick said council building consents staff had been working with the corporate property team that managed the Henderson Civic Building.



"All Auckland Council buildings were independently assessed by the Corporate Property team and these were also identified during the ACP investigation."



The council was not moving to change the claddings



"As we've previously said, no buildings that contain ACP cladding materials are dangerous," he said.



"This building only has a small amount of the cladding. ACP PE cladding appears on the top section of facade on the northern building, and the soffit on the southern building. These are small decorative pieces on the outside of the building – in the form of panelled strips underneath the eaves."



A spokesperson for NZX-listed landlord Precinct Properties which owns the PwC tower said: "Safety of our community and optimal performance of our buildings is paramount to Precinct Properties. We initiated a cladding audit post-Grenfell which ascertained the presence of PE core ACP on 188 Quay St."

Precinct then engaged facade and fire engineers to review the cladding and fire safety systems.

"Their reports confirmed a very low level of risk due to the significant levels of fire prevention and safety systems installed, the dual fire escapes available on each floor and the low level of risk for an external source of ignition," she said.

A spokesperson for the University of Auckland said it knew about the cladding.



"Following the Grenfell Tower fire last year, our Property Services team conducted a review of all our buildings and found that the only building with significant use of the panel was the Owen Glenn," the spokesperson said.

"The panels form part of the Fisher and Paykel lecture theatres' eternal cladding as well as the main building's internal atrium where they clad some foyer space and the exterior of the life shaft.



"However, the complex has comprehensive fire protection, including sprinklers, smoke detectors, smoke extraction, and fire curtains. It also has multiple exits and of course is not used for accommodation. The fire protection system complies with fire code and regulations.



The university's decision to take no further action was based on its confidence, advised by BECA and supported by Auckland Council, that any risk was mitigated by the fire safety features, the spokesperson said.

"We consider the building is safe and are not considering changing the cladding. We would not have students or any other person in a facility we considered unsafe."

The council said that of the 116 buildings on the list, those listed as ACP PE (the cladding with a polyethylene core, like Grenfell Tower) are:

• Various Auckland Hospital buildings, 2 Park Rd, Grafton;

• Civic Centre administration building, 8 Henderson Valley Rd;

• Oceania & Eastern building, 110 Customs St West, CBD;

• Viaduct Point Apartments, 125 Customs St West;

• The Spencer on Byron hotel and apartments, 9-17 Byron Ave, Takapuna (under repair);

• Shoal Haven Apartments, 130 Anzac St, Takapuna;

• Spark Centre, 167 Victoria St West, CBD;

• PwC Building, 188 Quay St, CBD;

• TVNZ building, 100 Victoria St West;

• The Owen Glenn Building at Auckland University, 12 Grafton Rd;

• Quest Apartment Hotel, 127-137 Hobson St;

• Dynasty Gardens Apartments, 135-137 Vincent St;

• An unnamed building at 14-18 Lovell Court, Rosedale;

• AUT Millennium at 17 Antares Pl, Rosedale;

• Queens Lodge, 176 Broadway, Newmarket;

• An unnamed building at 2 Gillies Ave, Newmarket;

• An unnamed building at 212 Universal Drive, Henderson;

• A building at 2-38 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn;

• Kiwi on Queen, 415-427 Queen St, CBD;

• H47 Apartments, 45-49 Hobson St;

• An unnamed building at 60 Stanley St, Parnell;

• An unnamed building at 64 Apollo Dr, Albany;

• City Garden Apartments, 76-84 Albert St, CBD;

• Waitakere Stadium, 79-85 Central Park Dr, Henderson;

• Nautilus hotel/apartments, 9-15 Tamariki Ave, Orewa (under repair).