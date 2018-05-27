Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) customers who suffered financial loss during a widespread service outage yesterday won't be unfairly impacted, the bank says

The outage, which lasted several hours, was sourced back to the National Australia Bank (NAB) which has confirmed anyone who lost money as a result of the outage would be compensated.

On Saturday morning BNZ customers found they couldn't use ATMs, Eftpos, internet banking, or physical bank branches for several hours.

The bank apologised to affected customers today.

Communications manager Cliff Joiner said it was caused by an outage at one of the Melbourne systems areas for the National Australia Bank - BNZ's parent company.

He said the outage caused a series of failures on both sides of the Tasman.

Chief customer officer consumer and wealth Paul Carter said a power failure was the cause of the problem.

On behalf of everyone at BNZ, I want to apologise for the disruption caused to our customers yesterday by the systems outage we experienced. (1/3) — Bank Of New Zealand (@BNZ) May 27, 2018

"Our immediate priority has been to get the system back up and running and I'm pleased to say it was back to normal Saturday afternoon."

The bank was also working through how to best support impacted customers.

"This will include working with customers who experienced direct financial loss due to the outage to ensure they are not unfairly impacted.

"The outage was our mistake and we'll be working to make things right," Carter said.

NAB executive general manager Cindy Batchelor said their company would look to refund customers affected by the outage.

"If there was a loss that was driven by the outage today, then compensation will be provided to customers," she said.

"We'll work with each and every one of them to understand exactly what happened to that particular customer."

NAB customers and businesses were left unable to access bank accounts and use Eftpos machines after the services went down.

Our Executive General Manager of NAB Business Cindy Batchelor explains why today’s outage occurred and what we’re going to do about it: https://t.co/OD2zLOVFW9 — NAB (@NAB) May 26, 2018

