BNZ customers can't use their Eftpos cards, banking apps or access their accounts online due to an "unscheduled outage" to the bank's main systems.

A frustrated BNZ customer told the Herald the bank's Northwest branch was closed and staff were turning away customers at the door.

Other customers have posted on social media that they had been affected.

BNZ said in a statement on Twitter that it was working to resolve the issue and expected its systems to be back online later today.

