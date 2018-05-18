An idyllic lodge on the outskirts of Auckland and the upgrade of the city's Church of Scientology headquarters have taken out top building prizes.

Spacecraft Architects was applauded for its work on the Kauri Bay Boomrock lodge, set in an idyllic rural environment overlooking a bay near Clevedon, in southeast Auckland, in the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards at the SkyCity Convention Centre tonight.

The Kauri Bay Boomrock lodge at Clevedon took an award.

"This wedding/conference venue nestles into its environment and makes the most of the location," the judges citation reads as part of its silver award for a tourism and leisure project.

"Two very different buildings cater to the diverse needs of the commercial operation.

Advertisement

"Built under a tight timeframe in order to open for the busy summer season, the project was well managed for time, cost and quality."

DPA Architects won a gold award in the heritage/restoration project category for its heritage-listed Grafton church building, formerly the Whitecliffe Art College and Methodist Theological College. It was built in 1926.

The lodge at Clevedon won Spacecraft Architects a Master Builders' award.

"DPA Architects acted as heritage architects for the project, which involved the restoration, refurbishment and seismic upgrading of the building," the judges said.

"It also had to be adapted to suit the needs of its new owner, the Church of Scientology. All work was carried out in a manner that respected the buildings' original design and construction methods. The work will ensure that the building survives in good condition for the benefit of future generations."

The Rothsay project won a Master Builders' award.

Dominion Constructors also won big at the awards, owned and run by Registered Master Builders, for a five-level retail, apartment and commercial development at 585 Beach Rd, Rothesay Bay, on the North Shore.

The judges said the building captured spectacular views from both sides.

"There are 27 apartments and 10 commercial and retail spaces in the limited-edition location, with a dedicated emphasis on high-end, secure, sophisticated living.

"A previously shabby retail site has been transformed into a vibrant, luxury residential and retail space. It brings new investment, relevance and interest to the area. The brief was that residents should feel like they are living in a hotel and that's what it feels like."

The Rothsay Bay project impressed the judges who said the building was transformed.

The supreme award went to Calder Stewart Construction for a Christchurch development for Skellerup's dairy rubberware development and manufacturing facility.