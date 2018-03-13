A local chartered accountancy practice has promoted two senior team members to associate positions to help meet an expanding client base in Whangarei.

Greg Atkins, 48, and Hayden Keast, 34, will became BDO Northland associates from the start of the 2018 financial year.

The accountancy practice, specialising in business advisory and assurance services, employs about 40 people, with offices in Whangarei and Kerikeri. A high proportion of team members are either fully qualified chartered accountants or are studying towards completing their professional qualification.

Whangarei partners Adelle Allbon and Scott Kennedy said both Mr Atkins and Mr Keast had excellent technical skills however, more importantly, they were both passionate about providing exceptional client service and going the extra mile to support the needs of clients.

Mr Atkins is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience. He recently moved to BDO Northland after previously working for local and Big 4 accounting firms. In addition to general accounting assistance he specialises in business valuations, employment assistance, governance and business strategies.

Mr Atkins is an avid supporter of the Northland Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in the judging of the Westpac Northland Business Awards, being convener of judges during the past four years.

He has recently taken on the role as Whangarei Boys' High School Board chairman and has held various trustee, board member and honorary positions throughout his career.

Mr Atkins is married to Sylvia (also a senior team member at BDO Northland), and they have three children. Outside of work his interests are motocross trail riding and the restoration of an old Ford Escort.

Mr Keast is an experienced chartered accountant with a demonstrated history of delivering to clients in the specialist area of audit and assurance.

He joined the BDO Northland team in 2015 following seven years with a Big 4 accounting firm in Auckland.

Mr Keast believes an effective audit provides added-value to the client, and he operates on the basis that if it doesn't add value, it's not worth doing. He takes pride in providing recommendations to clients that enhance internal controls and are practical.

Mr Keast is highly skilled in the areas of financial statement audit, internal audit, risk advisory and other assurance services. He has extensive audit experience working with clients in the not-for-profit space through to listed entities, and his industry specialisation includes primary industries, manufacturing, retail, sporting bodies, local government, charitable trusts and co-operatives.

Mr Keast is proud to call Whangarei home and loves working alongside many positive organisations that are contributing to Northland's prosperity. Outside of work he is a keen sportsman and his three young daughters keep him on his toes.

BDO Northland is a four-partner firm with Scott Kennedy and Adelle Allbon heading up the Whangarei practice. Angela Edwards and Robyn Terlesk are based in Kerikeri.

"All four partners look forward to seeing Hayden and Greg develop within their new roles contributing to the overall success and growth of the practice."