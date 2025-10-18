Advertisement
New Zealand needs a smarter approach to health and safety training - Paul Jarvie

Opinion by
Paul Jarvie
5 mins to read
Paul Jarvie is the manager of employment relations and safety at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

When people sit around a table and bring their own perspectives to a problem, they broaden each other’s thinking. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s workplace health and safety record remains poor, lagging behind Australia and the UK.
  • Effective health and safety requires soft skills like communication and empathy, not just technical competence.
  • The EMA’s NZ Diploma in Workplace Health and Safety Management aims to build cultures of safety.

New Zealand’s workplace health and safety record remains stubbornly poor.

Compared to countries like Australia and the UK, we continue to lag behind in both outcomes and attitudes. Too often, we rely on a “she’ll be right” mentality, assuming that because something is written down in a manual,

