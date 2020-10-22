New programme looking to fill marketing education gaps

Marketers aren't always equipped to meet the demands of the online sphere. Photo / Getty Images

A new education programme launched through the University of Canterbury aims to fill gaps in marketers' skillsets.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Marketing Association and Westpac, will give marketers access to a range of courses not included in the current marketing syllabus.

Professor Paul Ballantine, Head of the UC Business School and Professor of Marketing, notes that the industry is changing quickly and that these courses are designed to better prepare marketers for the challenges in the marketplace.

"This programme is a perfect example of what the Government wanted to achieve in launching micro-credentials – an industry-academic collaboration to upskill marketers in areas that are not always taught in the university syllabus," Ballantine said.

"We are particularly pleased that in the current environment Marketing Association has moved quickly to get the courses online which means they will be available to all of New Zealand."

Marketing Association chief executive John Miles noted that the programme is about giving participants the practical nous to overcome challenges in the real world.

"Too often we get the comment from senior marketers that it is hard to assess from resumes what a person can and can't do," Miles said

"These professional certifications prove a person has a body of knowledge and has been independently evaluated on a real life workplace project by the University of Canterbury. Every workshop is industry relevant as they are all taught by practitioners who do this every day of their careers".

The Academy will initially be offering three professional certifications in digital marketing, strategic marketing and foundation marketing.

To gain the qualification, the recipient must complete six skills-based courses and then undertake a work-based project which will be assessed independently by the university.

Westpac head of marketing Suraiya Phillimore-Smith welcomed the launched of the programme.

"We like the fact that if we place a team member on professional development course that there is an end goal where what they learn will be validated by a work-based project," Phillimore-Smith said.

"We know these types of programmes work well in places like the UK and are believe they have great potential here."