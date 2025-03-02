“Every day, I see patients who have been taking their medications for years. They know, and I know, that they should stay on them.

Smarter use of healthcare resources

“Extending prescribing periods would free up appointments for those who truly need them.”

The benefits of this shift go beyond convenience.

Māori and Pasifika peoples already face significant challenges in accessing funded medicines, and factors such as deprivation and rurality further exacerbate these inequities.

Jansen sees this policy as a practical step toward reducing barriers and making medication more accessible for those most affected.

Extending prescription periods is also about using resources wisely.

Reducing unnecessary visits would allow clinicians to focus on urgent and complex cases, improving wait times and addressing the growing issue of “closed books”.

Some worry fewer visits mean less oversight, but the proposal ensures clinical discretion remains intact.

“Clinical responsibility for safe prescribing is retained and prescribers will still decide when more frequent consultations are necessary,” says Jansen.

“For stable patients, this approach balances convenience with safety.”

However, the core concern seems to be financial sustainability.

Some GPs worry about the potential impact on practice revenue, but the real challenge is ensuring primary care is funded in a way that supports both patient access and practice viability.

Jansen suggests adjustments to capitation funding or additional support for complex care are required to address these concerns.

Better access, lower costs, stronger primary care

Unnecessary visits create obstacles to medication adherence, particularly for those juggling work, travel, or caregiving responsibilities.

Many patients, especially those with long-term conditions, have been on the same medications for years and do not need frequent consultations simply to confirm what they and their doctors already know.

Reducing these unnecessary appointments would improve continuity of care, allowing clinicians to focus on those who need more support. Financially, the benefits are clear.

Shorter prescribing intervals increase costs for patients, who must pay for extra consultations, and for the healthcare system, which faces unnecessary administrative burdens.

Extending prescription periods would free up resources for front-line care, ensuring funding is directed where it is most needed.

Some have raised concerns fewer routine visits could lead to missed health checks, but Jansen reassures clinical oversight will remain in place.

“GPs will still use their discretion to ensure patients are monitored appropriately,” he explains. “This is not about reducing care, it is about delivering it more efficiently.”

A more modern, patient-centred healthcare system

However, these reforms will only be effective if paired with increased funding.

Investment in workforce development, digital infrastructure and equitable access is crucial to improving health outcomes rather than overburdening providers.

This proposal aims to modernise healthcare by prioritising patient needs and optimising clinician time, creating a more efficient and accessible system.

While streamlining care is beneficial, prescriber discretion must remain central to ensure clinical decisions are guided by patient needs, not just system reforms.

Balancing efficiency with clinical autonomy ensures innovation while preserving the expertise of healthcare professionals.