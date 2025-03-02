Advertisement
New prescription guidelines to enhance equity, access to care – Cecilia Robinson

By Cecilia Robinson
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen says extending prescribing periods would free up appointments for those who truly need them.

Opinion by Cecilia Robinson
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of primary care provider Tend Health.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Under the current system, many patients must visit their presciber every three months to renew prescriptions.
  • The Government is looking to extent the term of repeat prescriptions to 12 months.
  • The Ministry of Health has asked for feedback on the proposal.

The Government’s proposal to extend repeat prescriptions up to 12 months could transform primary healthcare, reducing unnecessary barriers and making access to essential medications easier.

While some critics worry about the financial impact on primary care services, the reality is this change prioritises patients’ needs over system

