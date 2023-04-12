Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Māori Health Authority spending over $1 million a month on consultants and contractors

Kate MacNamara
By
5 mins to read
Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the reliance on external firms was “appropriate for setting up Te Aka Whai Ora as a new organisation". Photo / Jed Bradley

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the reliance on external firms was “appropriate for setting up Te Aka Whai Ora as a new organisation". Photo / Jed Bradley

The Māori Health Authority (Te Aka Whai Ora) is spending more than $1.15 million a month on contractors and consultants, newly released figures show.

Established on July 1 last year, the agency spent $9.2m on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business