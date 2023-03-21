New Kiwibank scam alert issued over dodgy texts

The Kiwibank warning comes soon after SBS Bank was the target of an imposter email scam. Photo / 123RF

Kiwibank says it has noticed an increase in text scams targeting its customers.

The country’s fifth-largest bank said scammers claim to have noticed an “unusual log in attempt” and then ask people to follow a link.

Text messages told customers action was required “due to irregular activity” and as a result bank accounts had been frozen.

Kiwibank this afternoon said people should not click the link.

It said customers should block the number and delete the scam message.

The imposter scam involved fake term deposit investment opportunities, with emailed offers purporting to be from senior SBS staff members.

Kiwibank today said scam victims could contact the bank by secure mail in the Kiwibank internet banking app or call 0800 11 33 55.

SBS this week said anyone who received an email from the domains sbs-am.com or sbs-clients.com or sbs-im.com should not engage and should contact SBS Bank on 0800 727 2265.