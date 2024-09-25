Maersk, the world's second largest container shipping line, is a frequent caller to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Shipping giant Maersk will introduce a new container vessel service to New Zealand next month, saying it will provide faster and more direct connections between this country’s export ports and Australia and Greater China.

The new Northern Star service will provide direct coverage to and from the ports of Auckland, Nelson, Timaru, Port Chalmers, Napier and Tauranga, and connect with Maersk’s global network through its main hubs at Port Chalmers, Tauranga, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

My Therese Blank, Maersk’s regional head of market, Oceania, said the service will enable improved network flexibility with multiple connections across the Maersk service network, and is part of an Asia-Oceania network upgrade.

The Northern Star service will operate eight vessels with 2500 TEU capacity and be fully operated by Maersk. Transit times start from 15 days between Tauranga to Shanghai, offering a premium connection to New Zealand’s largest export and import market, Greater China, she said.

The first sailing, by the vessel Maersk Innoshima, will depart Shanghai on October 21 with a full route rotation. The new service will replace the current Triple Star service between Tauranga and China, Blank said.