Maersk upgrades Asia-Oceania shipping network, introduces new New Zealand-China container service

Maersk, the world's second largest container shipping line, is a frequent caller to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
Shipping giant Maersk will introduce a new container vessel service to New Zealand next month, saying it will provide faster and more direct connections between this country’s export ports and Australia and Greater China.

The new Northern Star service will provide direct coverage to and from the ports of Auckland, Nelson, Timaru, Port Chalmers, Napier and Tauranga, and connect with Maersk’s global network through its main hubs at Port Chalmers, Tauranga, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

My Therese Blank, Maersk’s regional head of market, Oceania, said the service will enable improved network flexibility with multiple connections across the Maersk service network, and is part of an Asia-Oceania network upgrade.

The Northern Star service will operate eight vessels with 2500 TEU capacity and be fully operated by Maersk. Transit times start from 15 days between Tauranga to Shanghai, offering a premium connection to New Zealand’s largest export and import market, Greater China, she said.

The first sailing, by the vessel Maersk Innoshima, will depart Shanghai on October 21 with a full route rotation. The new service will replace the current Triple Star service between Tauranga and China, Blank said.

Among other changes announced by Maersk today, its Southern Star service between New Zealand and Southeast Asia is to get a new rotation: Tanjung Pelepas (Malaysia) - Singapore- Sydney - Tauranga - Lyttelton - Port Chalmers.

The removal of Napier from this service by 5900 TEU (twenty foot equivalent) container vessels would allow for a greater schedule buffer, enhance reliability and consistency to strengthen the overall customer supply chain, Blank said. But Napier had been added to the new Northern Star service, providing direct access for New Zealand exporters and importers to Tauranga and Greater China.

My Therese Blank, head of market, Maersk Oceania. Photo / Supplied
The upgrade would maintain “seamless” connections with the Northern Star, J Star, OC1 and PANZ services at both Tauranga and Port Chalmers.

The first sailing in the new rotation by the vessel Maersk Rio Bravo will depart Malaysia’s Tanjung Pelepas port on November 3.

With the launch of the Northern Star service, Maersk will decommission its intra-Oceania service Polaris, and the Triple Star service connecting New Zealand with greater China, Blank said.

The Northern Star service will replace the Triple Star offering, with the route between Melbourne and New Zealand to be covered by Maersk’s existing PANZ and OC1 services, offering two weekly connections between New Zealand and Australia.

“This change is designed to meet current market demand while also supporting future growth opportunities,” the shipping line said in an advisory to customers today.

The last Triple Star sailing from Tauranga will be on November 20 and the last Polaris sailing on November 6 from Auckland.

Andrea Fox joined the Herald as a senior business journalist in 2018 and specialises in writing about the $26 billion dairy industry, agribusiness, exporting and the logistics sector and supply chains.


