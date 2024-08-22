A web security expert has warned iPhone users about a newly discovered bug that could cause Apple products to crash

and all it takes to trigger the bug is for users to type four characters.

Earlier this week, security researcher Konstantin (@kwpn) took to social media to reveal iPhone and iPads in particular are at risk, writing: “Apparently, you can crash your [Apple mobile user interface] iPhone Springboard pretty easily.”

Typing the four characters “”:: (two double quotation marks and two colons) into the App library can cause devices to crash and then reload the lock screen.

The App library is accessed by swiping left several times or using the search bar in the Settings app.

The tech researcher discovered that in some cases putting four characters into your phone causes the screen to flash black before the lock screen appears.