Changes at the top table of Auckland Council-owned Ports of Auckland. Photo / File

Changes at the top table of Auckland Council-owned Ports of Auckland. Photo / File

Ports of Auckland has a new director with a technology background expected to be helpful in driving the performance of the Auckland Council-owned company which has been dogged by issues with its container terminal automation project.

Andrew Flavell, an independent director of Steel and Tube with international experience in information technology, joins the board effective from June 1.

Flavell had worked with Nike and Microsoft Studios in Japan and in the US, said chair Jan Dawson.

She also announced the retirement of director Pat Snedden after 10 years on the board.

Snedden had agreed to extend his term to allow the succession plan for the board to bed in, said Dawson, appointed in August last year in a board rejig driven by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's office.

Dawson said Flavell's contribution would be welcome as technology was an important driver of performance at the port.

"His impressive experience in managing and leading large cross-functional teams, delivering complex digital transformations and compelling consumer experiences, will be invaluable for the company."

The port's automation programme was launched in 2016. The port and the council have refused to divulge its cost to date.

The port company, which operates New Zealand's main import gateway, has been under a cloud for poor productivity during the supply chain crunch, weak financial performance and low dividend returns to the council, and a grim track record for health and safety, which has included fatalities and serious injuries.

It is now implementing recommendations from a damning independent health and safety report ordered by the council last year.