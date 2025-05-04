Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Unemployment set to rise to highest level in nearly a decade

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Unemployment is expected to keep rising for several more months. Image / Depositphotos

Unemployment is expected to keep rising for several more months. Image / Depositphotos

Westpac economists say data released this Wednesday will show unemployment has risen to 5.3% – the highest it has been in nearly a decade.

“This would take it beyond its lockdown-era peak, and up to its highest level since 2016,” said Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon.

“We’ve come a long

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment