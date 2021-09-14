Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

National calls for increased Auckland business support

3 minutes to read
Andrew Bayly, National Party shadow Treasurer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andrew Bayly, National Party shadow Treasurer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

The National Party has released a six-point plan outlining support measures it says are needed for Auckland business struggling with the extended level 4 lockdown.

"The worst result is for businesses to fail from a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.